Condor Capital Management Acquires 1,558 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $9,305,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 46,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $175.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

