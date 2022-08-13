Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

