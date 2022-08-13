Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. reduced its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

CRK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,019. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

