CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 63,621 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.05.

CMPO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,366,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,894,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault purchased 7,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.36. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 14,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $168,826. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

