Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $39,600.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

CMPX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMPX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

