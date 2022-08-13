Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $39,600.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %
CMPX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CMPX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
