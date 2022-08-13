Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,893,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDAQ opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

