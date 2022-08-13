Comparing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 45.52% N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial 32.04% 11.74% 1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.85 $11.09 million $3.33 3.22 First Commonwealth Financial $400.60 million 3.54 $138.26 million $1.35 11.24

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. In addition, the company offers self-directed checking accounts and non-resource financing. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; and mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio. It also operates 136 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

