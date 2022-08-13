Comparing Biotricity (BTCY) & Its Rivals

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.76 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 4.34

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of -1.16, indicating that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 548 3333 3130 61 2.38

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 372.22%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.05% 7.04% 2.21%

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

