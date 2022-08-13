Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYH. TheStreet downgraded Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 296.3% during the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 870,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 651,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

