Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

