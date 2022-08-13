Coldstack Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $195,686.55 and approximately $198,389.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Coldstack Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
