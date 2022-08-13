Coldstack Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $195,686.55 and approximately $198,389.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

