Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $52.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $72.76.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

