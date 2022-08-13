Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Scott V. Fainor Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $22,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.