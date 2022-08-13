CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 23rd

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $19.90 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.