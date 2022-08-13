CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 23rd

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $19.90 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group
In related news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
