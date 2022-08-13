CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in July

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Stock Up 0.1 %

CLPHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 96,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CLP has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLP Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

