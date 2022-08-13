Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 534,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,654,654 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Read More
