Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of NET traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. 3,493,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 29.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

