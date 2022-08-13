Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.6 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 3,493,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

