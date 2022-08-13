ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $710,878.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063696 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

