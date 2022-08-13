Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 227.59%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

