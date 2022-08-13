Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of BGSF worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in BGSF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,267 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.45. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

