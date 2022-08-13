Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brinker International by 28.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $42.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.53.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

