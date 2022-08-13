Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.53.

EAT opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

