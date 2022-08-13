Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $628.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $595.86 and its 200 day moving average is $636.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

