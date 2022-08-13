Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains Price Performance
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.70.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
