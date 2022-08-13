Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.53.

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.