Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of CB stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

