Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.17. 474,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,348,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

