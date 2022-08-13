Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

