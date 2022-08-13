Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,084 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of United Insurance worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 62,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

