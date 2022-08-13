Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,265 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

