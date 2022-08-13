Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at DA Davidson

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after buying an additional 124,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $137,449,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

