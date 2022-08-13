Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Up 98.8% in July

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

CLINR remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

