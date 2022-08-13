City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 150,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.