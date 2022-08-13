Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

