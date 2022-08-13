Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.59. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

