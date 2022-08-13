Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 806 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,659,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

