Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 330 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 275,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,591,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 74.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,900.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $251.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average is $150.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

