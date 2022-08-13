Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

