Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $153,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $94.08 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04.

