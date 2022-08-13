Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,820. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.70 and a 200 day moving average of $557.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

