Citigroup Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $375.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $375.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $365.00.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $336.55 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

