Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 417,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

