Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.64. 417,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

