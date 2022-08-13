Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in July

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,046,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 2,297,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,692.3 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Chubu Electric Power has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.