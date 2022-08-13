Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.