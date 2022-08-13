China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,328,300 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.5 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
China Vanke stock remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Friday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.
About China Vanke
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.