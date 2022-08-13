China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,328,300 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 2,339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.5 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

China Vanke stock remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Friday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

