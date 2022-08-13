Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
CSSE stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $25.97.
Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 740.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
