Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

CSSE stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 740.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

