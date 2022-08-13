Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of CSSE opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

