Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen to $168.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

